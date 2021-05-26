Netflix: New Anime to Watch in June 2021

✖

As June approaches, anime fans are preparing to welcome a new slate of shows to Netflix. The streaming service is still putting a ton of focus on the medium these days, and the anime fandom is living for its licenses. It turns out four new projects are heading to Netflix's anime catalog next month, and we're here to break them down for you!

To start, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie is bringing both parts one and two to Netflix on June 3. The bundle, which was directed by Chiaki Don, is the most recent iteration of the magical girl franchise. You can read the movie's official synopsis below:

"When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world..."

The series Trese will follow on June 11. The series will consist of six episodes, and it is the first Philippine original anime to tackle Netflix. It is based on a popular manga of the same name, and you can check out the synopsis for Trese below:

"Based on the Filipino comic series, Trese follows the story of a woman who serves as a bridge between the underworld and humanity. When these two worlds collide, it spells disaster for society, and only she can prevent the death of many. However, with so much responsibility, can one person save everyone?"

Record of Ragnarok will be the third anime coming to Netflix next month. The fantastical series will go live on June 17, and its godly synopsis can be found below:

"Record of Ragnarok is the story of 13 gods from across the globe and 13 of the world’s most notable humans fighting it out in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity. Based on the manga created by Azychika, Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, an earnest battle of transcendental rage begins!

Finally, the fourth anime coming to Netflix this June is none other than Godzilla Singular Point. The TV show will contain 13 episodes total, and it promises to be the kanji's best anime outing yet. You can its official synopsis below:

"When danger comes up from the depths, only young geniuses Mei, Yun, and their team can face the threat in Godzilla: Singular Point."

Will you be checking out any of these incoming series? What anime is in your Netflix queue?