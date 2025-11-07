Netflix’s Best Manga Live-Action Adaptation Secures a Major Milestone Ahead of Its Possible Return

For the past few years, Netflix has taken on the task of bringing live-action adaptations to life, especially those based on manga and anime. However, not every project has been successful, with many believing that only the One Piece live-action stands out as the best anime adaptation. Meanwhile, there are also adaptations of manga series, and by far the most successful live-action adaptation of a manga series is Alice in Borderland. Released in December 2020, the first season of Alice in Borderland made waves, securing a strong fan base with a positive reception. With the second season arriving in 2022, the series appeared to deliver a full narrative, seemingly concluding the Borderland story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Alice in Borderland Season 3 returned with an even bigger enigma, drawing fans deeper into the narrative. In its first week of release, the series ranked second among the most popular shows, and by the following week, it climbed to first place. Moreover, as noted by media outlet What’s On Netflix, the series remained in the top 10 for five consecutive weeks, accumulating 142.3 million viewing hours and 21.6 million completed views. This milestone is indeed significant and brings good news for fans, as the series might actually continue exploring what lies ahead for the Borderland narrative, especially after the tease shown in the final moments.

Netflix’s Alice in Borderland High Ranking Hints Its Return Is Imminent

Courtesy of Netflix

Alice in Borderland’s milestone with its latest season isn’t the only thing that suggests its return. In fact, the final moments of the season clearly hinted that Borderland’s story isn’t over. The closing scene teased a global shift, with earthquakes occurring all over the world, including Los Angeles, while a waitress named “Alice” was introduced. This is more than just a hint; it strongly suggests the series is setting up something for the future. The tease in particular implies that fans might see an American version following in the footsteps of Squid Game. However, there’s also the possibility that the series will return with Arisu and Usagi as the main characters, especially since the original manga is preparing for a new narrative.

Announcement: The official sequel to the action-packed manga adapted into a hit Netflix show! Now with a baby on the way, Arisu has built a new life with the past behind him. However, Borderland isn’t done with him. Alice in Borderland Retry, by Haro Aso, releases Summer 2026. pic.twitter.com/JYO2KqaZoR — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) October 17, 2025

On October 17, Viz Media announced that the manga will return in the summer of 2026, following the journey of Arisu and Usagi as they prepare for their baby, under the title Alice in Borderland Retry. Since the ending of the latest season also showed them in a similar situation, there’s a strong chance that Season 4 might be the next installment rather than an American spinoff. Either way, these milestones and the manga’s upcoming return confirm that Alice in Borderland remains Netflix’s best manga live-action adaptation, and it will surely return for more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Source: What’s On Netflix