Devil May Cry: How Netflix’s Second Season Finale Sets Up Season 3

Dante and Vergil have returned to Netflix, with Capcom’s beloved franchise, Devil May Cry, returning for its second season. When last we left the red-coat-wearing demon slayer, he had been captured by the organization known as DarkCom and dragged into the demon-filled universe known as Makai. With Dante having so many problems on his hands, season two made the major twist of splitting its runtime between season one’s protagonist and his problematic brother, Vergil. While Netflix has yet to confirm a third season, the season two finale sets the stage for Devil May Cry’s future.

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Warning. If you have yet to watch the second season of Netflix’s Devil May Cry, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. Even with Vergil taking a far larger role in season two, the animated series introduced a new villain into the mix with Arius. Originally introduced in the second video game of the franchise, the powerful antagonist is the head of Oroborus, while also working to release the dark lord Argosax. Faced with a world-ending threat, Dante and Vergil manage to bring a powered-up Arius to Mundus’ realm, giving the villain a major defeat but still leaving some major conflicts on the table.

Specifically, Vergil picks up his sword against Mundus, learning the truth behind his mother’s death, jettisoning his brother Dante back to Earth. With the second season finale hinting at a world-shaking battle between the demon lord and his former protege, Dante returns to Earth with two parts of the “Perfect Amulet” that was broken in half and given to the sons of Sparda. Should Devil May Cry return for another season, fans of the franchise should expect Dante and Vergil to be at two very different times in their lives, thanks to the season finale.

Jester Maxxing

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One of the biggest arrivals of Devil May Cry’s second season was “Jester,” the demonic clown who has had a significant role in the video game franchise. Shown as something of a court jester to Mundus, the white-faced ghoul has, seemingly, been playing all sides of the aisles throughout the latest Netflix season, with the finale hinting at his extended role moving forward. Jester first appeared in Devil May Cry 3, a prequel/sequel that is often referred to as one of the best games of the franchise, and his backstory was actually revealed in the animated show’s first season.

Jester is, in fact, the father of Lady, Arkham. Discovering this fact for herself in the season finale, Dante’s main squeeze sets out to get revenge for the death of her mother, hoping to finally put her past to bed and setting up what will, most likely, be her main story in season three. The relationship between Dante and Lady heated up in season two, as the two shared serious affection for one another, though with the latter now venturing on a solo path of revenge, things might change. The world has been saved from both Arius and Mundus for now, but the ramifications of the war between the Earth and Makai are sure to have a ripple effect for both sides of the equation.

As mentioned above, a third season of Devil May Cry has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, though there are plenty more characters from the video games that have yet to arrive. Nero, the star of both Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5, has yet to be introduced, with supporting characters like Trish and V also remaining on the sidelines. Should the Netflix animated adaptation return, we could imagine that new heroes and villains would arrive for a third season and beyond. Showrunner Adi Shankar was responsible for Netflix’s Castlevania, which went well beyond season two, meaning that there is a solid chance that Devil May Cry might do the same.

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