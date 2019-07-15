Netflix’s New Saint Seiya Anime Shares Trailer

Netflix is continuing its strong push into anime production, licensing, and distribution, and one of their major efforts is making a debut as part of the Summer 2019 anime season. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is a full CG animated retelling of Masami Kurumada’s original series, and it’s been an interesting prospect for fans of that original series.

The newest trailer for the series was released in a double batch which also gave fans a look at the series’ Japanese language version, too. These trailers also feature an English dubbed remake of the original 1986’s anime’s opening theme, “Pegagus Fantasy,” which further cements this as a remake fans of the original anime should keep an eye out for. Check out the Japanese version of the trailer below.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on Netflix July 19th, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is directed by Yoshiharu Ashino (Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) for Toei Animation, and Eugene Son will serve as story editor and writer, Terumi Nishii is handling character design, and Takashi Okazaki is designing the armors for the series.

Although the English dub cast of the series has yet to be officially announced, the Japanese voice cast has been confirmed and includes Masakazu Morita as Pegasus Seiya, Takahiro Sakurai as Dragon Shiryu, Hiroaki Miura as Cygnus Hyoga, Satomi Satou as Andromeda Shun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Phoenix Ikki, and Fumiko Orikasa as Saori Kido.

This initial outing for Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac will run for 12 episodes, and is expected to cover from the Galaxian Wars arc to the Silver Saint arc of the original series. Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.