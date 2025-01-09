Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Recruits WWE, Avatar, & Blue Beetle Stars for English Cast

Play video

Western fans have even more reason to be excited about the upcoming Sakamoto Days anime adaptation, as the new series just added some beloved stars from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Blue Beetle, WWE, Solo Leveling, Castlevania, and Critical Role to its English language cast. Sakamoto Days premieres on Netflix on January 11th, with the show’s first season releasing in two parts — Season 1, Part 2 releases in July.

Based on the manga by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days follows retired hitman, Taro Sakamoto. After years of making a living as an assassin, Taro wants nothing more than to settle down with his wife, running a local convenience store. But, when a 1 billion yen bounty is placed on his head, Taro must use non-lethal force (a promise he makes to his wife) to dispatch the hitmen and save his new idyllic lifestyle. Sakamoto Days is expected to be THE big release of the Winter 2025 season, and the new English language cast is only adding to that hype.

Sakamoto Days Features a Stacked English Voice Cast

The Sakamoto Days English language voice cast is full of A-list voice actors, big-screen stars, and even a beloved pro wrestler. Voice acting veteran, Matthew Mercer (Critical Role & Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), will lend his talent to Taro Sakamoto. Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Dallas Liu is voicing Shin Asakura, Taro’s former partner-turned-convenience-store-employee. Rosalie Chang (Turning Red) voices Taro’s adoptive daughter, Lu Shaotang. DC star Xolo Maridueña voices the incompetent sniper Heisuke Mashimo. Aleks Le (Dandadan) voices Taro’s old friend, Yoichi Nagumo. WWE superstar, Lexi Babrera (Alexa Bliss), voices the dangerous assassin Obiguro. SungWon Cho (Delicious in Dungeon) voices her partner, Boiled. Tik Tok star, Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegal, is voicing one half of the twin assassin duo, Son Hee, while Castlevania‘s Toru Uchikado plays the other twin brother, Bacho.

Per an official press release, some of Sakamoto Days‘s English voice cast shared their excitement about being part of the new anime. “Sakamoto Days is the next generation of great anime and I leaped at the opportunity to work with one of my new friends: Dallas Liu,” said Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña. His new friend and colleague, Dallas Liu, revealed he was already a big fan of Yuto Suzuki’s manga before signing on to the show, saying, “I was a huge fan of the manga before coming onto the project, so being a part of it as Shin — the one and only — I’m super excited.”

Netflix Unveils New Sakamoto Days Merch

Ahead of Sakamoto Days‘ premiere on Netflix in just a few short days, the streamer has dropped some brand new merch on their official store. The merch line features several clothing pieces inspired by Taro Sakamoto’s Convenience Store. Netflix has unveiled a new hoodie, reversible bucket hat, and two oversized tees with original designs, hearkening back to the series. Additionally, fans can purchase a new tote bag, a two-tone mug, and a new premium poster. Check out the new merch at the official Netflix Shop.

Sakamoto Days premieres on Netflix on January 11th. Season 1 Part 1 will run for 11 episodes, with new episodes being released weekly on Saturdays. Season 1 Part 2 will then pick back up in July, running for a further 11 episodes.

H/T: Press Release