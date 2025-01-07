Sakamoto Days Is Already Dividing Fans Before Its Netflix Release

Sakamoto Days is set to be the big new anime release of the Winter 2025 season. But, the upcoming anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s manga has already turned some of the fan base against it. Sakamoto Days is set to release on Netflix in two cours, with Cour 1 debuting on January 11th, and Cour 2 being released this July. From the moment the anime adaptation from TMS Entertainment (Dr. Stone) was announced, fans of Suzuki’s manga were already proclaiming it as “peak.” But the latest marketing material has had a polarizing effect on the fan base.

Sakamoto Days‘ PR campaign has been less than stellar. The series was poised to be the next Dandadan. But, judging by the online reactions to the trailers, voice acting, and new OP, Sakamoto Days is already falling short of expectations. Add to that the allegations of TMS Entertainment deleting negative comments under the trailers, and taro Sakamoto will have to pull out some serious hitman skills to win back fans.

Sakamoto Days Fans Are Already Complaining About the Anime

The first trailer for Sakamoto Days has already upset a portion of the fan base, who are worried the anime won’t live up to the hype of the manga. When TMS Entertainment unveiled the first trailer, some Japanese fans attacked the show’s animation style. These attacks targeted everything from the “lazy” walking animations to the lackluster way the fight scenes have been depicted. Some also took issue with the show’s voice cast, saying the characters sounded nothing like what they had imagined while reading the manga.

The first OP for Sakamoto Days was then released earlier this week. Titled “Run Sakamoto Run” by Vaundy, the song is a throwback ’00s rock track, with opening credits that feel surprisingly chill for such an action-packed story. While the song was a hit with most, many fans attacked the OP’s animation, saying it looked even worse than the trailer. Most of the OP depicts the core cast of characters traversing through the city with minimalist visuals. Fans on social media also shared their opinions on Vaundy’s new track, and they didn’t hold back. “honestly an opening that i will forget at the end of the day,” wrote CheikhAhmadouN9.

If you’re to look under the Sakamoto Days trailer now for negative comments, you’d find a few scattered between some lukewarm praise. Some fans have accused TMS Entertainment of deleting comments under the Japanese trailers for the series. “Deleting negative comments does not change the fact that people are not happy… You are just making the fans angrier,” wrote one user on YouTube.

While the fan base is adamant that TMS has deleted comments, these allegations have not been proven or admitted to by the studio. The first episode of Sakamoto Days premieres on Netflix on January 11. Will the premiere episode do enough to win back the fan base? Or, is Sakamoto Days already dead on arrival?