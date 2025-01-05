Sakamoto Days’ OP by Vaundy Disappoints Fans Ahead of Netflix Release

Sakamoto Days’ anime is only a few days from its release date, but fans are already disappointed with the opening theme. The song is by Vaundy, a popular artist who contributed to several anime songs such as Spy x Family’s Todome no Ichigeki, Chainsaw Man’s CHAINSAW BLOOD, and many more. While the Sakamoto Days opening, RUN SAKAMOTO RUN, is being praised for the song, fans complain about the visuals. TMS Entertainment, the studio behind Sakamoto Days, has a few successful works, such as Dr. Stone and the Fruits Basket reboot. This is why it’s all the more surprising that countless fans are expressing their dissatisfaction as soon as the opening theme is released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime is confirmed for two cours even before its debut, as the second part is set to release in July 2025. The manga follows former assassin Taro Sakamoto, known as the greatest hitman of all time. He got married five years ago and left the underworld for good. Now, Sakamoto has gotten out of shape and is living a peaceful life with his wife and daughter. However, trouble comes knocking at his door, which not only puts him in danger, but also his family. With the help of new allies, Taro now faces his dark past head-on and does whatever it takes to protect those around him.

TMS ENTERTAINMENT

Sakamoto Days‘ Fans Complain About the Visuals in the Opening Theme

The opening theme was released on January 4th, 2025, and shared by several accounts on social media. Needless to say, the reception isn’t quite ideal as @mangaxrepublic writes, “I’m sorry but this doesn’t cut it. What even are these proportions?? Nobody looks or moves like this. And composition?? Why are the characters so small yet the lines so thick? Not a single thought was put into this OP. They went for average, and they failed.”

@PokemanZ0N6 complains, “It pisses me off how many mid-series are getting amazing adaptations then you got OPM S3 And Sakamoto Days getting shafted with bad production.”

“It’s not bad, it just kinda looks generic. I would have expected more style and flare for the visuals of the 1st opening,” adds @Anime_Kingu.

While a lot of fans criticize the opening, many also support the studio and praise the simplicity of the visuals. @nwnyeii_ shares, “I’m absolutely devastated by the fans, My heart actually sank when I read the comments… It might not be the super super high-tier animation, but I think it’s still good. We have Suzuki supervising the whole show anyway.”

“As someone who’s caught up in the manga, this is peak. I really don’t understand what everyone is complaining about especially now with the opening. This is peak and im counting the minutes till release day,” says @D4IZ6N_EFX.

Sakamoto Days is a popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Yuto Suzuki. It started serialization in 2020 and had a large fanbase long before the anime’s announcement. Judging by the above quotes, many fans have high expectations from the series while others are satisfied with the adaptation. The anime will debut on January 11th, 2025 on Netflix.