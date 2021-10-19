Cowboy Bebop Teaser Spurs Scott Pilgrim Comparisons Online

This November will see the arrival of Netflix’s new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop via its live-action adaptation starring the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively. With the upcoming anime adaptation having released a new trailer that highlights the unique aesthetic for the new adventures of the bounty hunters soaring through the galaxy on the Bebop, fans are making a unique comparison to the series via its style which seems quite similar to many as that of Scott Pilgrim Versus The World.
Scott Pilgrim was originally a graphic novel series released by creator Bryan Lee O’Malley beginning in 2004, eventually receiving a live-action adaptation from director Edgar Wright which maintained the out-there, video game aesthetic of the original series. With Michael Cera taking on the role of Scott in the movie, it has become a cult favorite despite not pulling in amazing numbers at the box office during its theatrical release. Needless to say, the Universal Pictures film has an identity all its own, which many fans believe looks similar to that of the upcoming anime series.
