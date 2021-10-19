Cowboy Bebop Teaser Spurs Scott Pilgrim Comparisons Online

This November will see the arrival of Netflix’s new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop via its live-action adaptation starring the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively. With the upcoming anime adaptation having released a new trailer that highlights the unique aesthetic for the new adventures of the bounty hunters soaring through the galaxy on the Bebop, fans are making a unique comparison to the series via its style which seems quite similar to many as that of Scott Pilgrim Versus The World.

Scott Pilgrim was originally a graphic novel series released by creator Bryan Lee O’Malley beginning in 2004, eventually receiving a live-action adaptation from director Edgar Wright which maintained the out-there, video game aesthetic of the original series. With Michael Cera taking on the role of Scott in the movie, it has become a cult favorite despite not pulling in amazing numbers at the box office during its theatrical release. Needless to say, the Universal Pictures film has an identity all its own, which many fans believe looks similar to that of the upcoming anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you think Cowboy Bebop and Scott Pilgrim have similar styles? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime adaptations.

A Fan Favorite

Yo if this is how the show direction and editing is, I will check it out for sure. Similar to Scott Pilgrim which is one of my favorite films #CowboyBebop #ScottPilgrim #Netflix https://t.co/qhmDRgadFW — ACTION LEAGUE BROWN (@ActLeagueBrown) October 19, 2021

We’re Feeling It

https://twitter.com/nerdround/status/1450476282404352008?s=20

Fast Cuts

stylistically, i like fast cuts for editing adaptations. it worked great for Scott Pilgrim. that being said, Cowboy Bebop is nothing like Scott Pilgrim. it has humor but it's not supposed to be a comedy. it's a western, and i feel like they've forgotten that https://t.co/Tgw047ey8c — violet valentine (@slutpilled) October 19, 2021

What Year Is It??

What timeline am I in where Scott Pilgrim is compared to Cowboy Bebop. Cursed ass Netflix — AetherStar (@_AetherStar) October 19, 2021

The Comparisons Are A-Comin’

https://twitter.com/everyone_blue/status/1450526081581264899?s=20

Maybe They’re Quite Similar

https://twitter.com/S_P_Burke/status/1450550076464529408?s=20

Squid Game Face

People complaining about Netflix's Cowboy Bebop being like Scott Pilgrim…😐😑 pic.twitter.com/WGQbb8iVxu — ゲームコントローラ.mp3  (@iGamecontroller) October 19, 2021

Folks Are In

I was not expecting so much Scott Pilgrim in my Cowboy Bebop, but here we are and I am in. https://t.co/3VevYstxnE — Asher Vollmer / AsherVo@mastodon.social (@AsherVo) October 19, 2021

Some Don’t Agree