Shazam! 2 Star Rachel Zegler Recreates Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim Look

Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright had to shout out Shazam 2 star Rachel Zegler for absolutely nailing an Envy Adams look for Halloween. Brie Larson played the amazing lead singer of The Clash at Demonhead in the beloved cult classic. Looking back on the film, there was no shortage of star power. So, you’d be forgiven for mistaking Zegler for one of the original cast members. Wright joked about just that during his post because of how authentic her costume was. While most of the world is dressed up as Squid Game contestants, seeing someone reach back for a beloved comedy like this is always interesting. Zegler knows her way around a fandom though and likely knew her fans would get a kick out of this whole business. (She’s set to be in the DC Comics sequel next year and was a Disney Princess too!) Check out the video for yourself down below:

Earlier this year, a lot of Scott Pilgrim fans were delighted to see Black Sheep get onto the Billboard 100. The Metric cover actually soared because of the home release of Wright’s movie after a long wait. Number 7 one the Rock Digital Song Sales chart is pretty impressive after a decade. Larson herself had to weigh in on the honor via her social media posts.

“Over a decade later and my popstar dreams are lingering! Black Sheep is now available on streaming service, so you no longer have to screen record from YouTube and make your own mp3s. Thanks for all those who listened and brought this to the @billboard charts,” Larson said.

As some added trivia for any Captain Marvel fans out there, she released an album in 2005 called Finally Out of P.E. That’s all she’s seemed ready to bless us with at this point though.

Comicbook.com spoke to Michael Cera about the prospect of getting the band back together earlier this year.

“For me, that ‘well’ would just mean being around that group again. It was such a great group,” Cera explained. “Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot.”

“Bill Pope, who’s the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon,” he continued. “It really felt like an extended family. It’s 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together.”

Did you live this homage to Scott Pilgrim? Let us know down in the comments!