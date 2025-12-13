Netflix Will Lose One of Its Biggest Animated Franchises in 2026

Netflix has been a major player in the animation world in recent years, and you need to look no further than in 2025 with the wild hot property known as K-Pop Demon Hunters. Originally created by Sony Pictures Animation, the streaming service saw the potential in the trio’s animated film and has reaped the benefits ever since. In the past, Netflix has hosted some major animated properties from some of the biggest studios, but unfortunately, not all of these projects have a permanent home on the platform. Next year, one of DreamWorks’ biggest animated shows is leaving Netflix, and you might be surprised to learn what it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Underpants first started as a novel series in 1997 with The Adventures of Captain Underpants, ushering in a popular era for the titular character. Garnering twelve books in total, creator Dav Pilkey has turned the underpants-wearing superhero into an empire, with the artist finding even more success with the series Dog Man and Cat Kid. Unsurprisingly, Captain Underpants would eventually receive his own animated series thanks to The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, the DreamWorks series that had three seasons under its belt. Debuting as a Netflix exclusive, it might come as a shock for many to learn that the series, and its spin-offs, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space and Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas, will leave the platform on January 9th.

The Future of Underpants

Planet Pilkey/Scholastic

As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed if we will see this series arrive on any other streaming service. In the past, many animated shows and movies have been playing a game of musical chairs, where streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu will routinely give some of their hottest properties to streaming services like Pluto TV and Tubi. While Captain Underpants’ animated series might have originally premiered on Netflix, it remains a DreamWorks property, so it might make a little more sense that the series might be looking for a new deal.

When it comes to the future of Captain Underpants, the superhero is preparing to enter into a brand new world of entertainment in April of next year. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga will re-imagine the franchise as a manga series, with creator Dav Pilkey joining manga artist Motojiro on this new story. If you want a closer look at what is to come in this wild new manga, here’s how Scholastic describes the series,

“Combining humor and action with empowerment and empathy, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga features the amazing adventures of best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins and their waistband warrior superhero creation, Captain Underpants! He’s faster than a speeding waistband, more powerful than boxer shorts, and able to leap tall buildings without getting a wedgie. Night and day, Captain Underpants fights for truth, justice, and all that is pre-shrunk and cottony!”

What do you think of Captain Underpants leaving Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Netflix