DreamWorks’ Dog Man Movie Finally Coming to Streaming

The first big animation hit is finally making its way to the world of streaming. Back at the end of January, DreamWorks Animation released the film adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man into theaters everywhere, bringing to live the graphic novel series that so many love and making a solid splash at the box office in the process. Now, just a few months later, Dog Man fans are getting another treat, as the movie has been given a streaming premiere date.

On Wednesday, Peacock announced that it will begin exclusively streaming Dog Man just one month from now, on May 30th. With DreamWorks being under the NBCUniversal umbrella, it should come as no surprise that Dog Man‘s streaming debut is going to be on Peacock.

What is a little surprising, however, is that Dog Man was given a lengthy four-month period between its theatrical and streaming premieres. That gave both the theatrical run and the digital/physical home release time to breathe, which is a great sign for the trajectory of movies going forward.

The streaming premiere for Dog Man may be another month away, but DreamWorks and Universal have already released the film on Blu-ray and DVD. If you love Dog Man and plan to watch it a lot at home, it’s definitely worth owning your own copy, since the movie will bounce around between different services after its initial run on Peacock. You can buy your own copy of Dog Man here.

