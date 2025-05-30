DreamWorks Animation’s Newest Movie Is Finally Available to Stream (And Here’s Where to Watch)

The movies from DreamWorks Animation have regularly become hits in the world of streaming, regardless of which service they appear on or how long it’s been since they were originally released. As the week and month come to a close, the newest film from the studio behind Shrek and Kung Fu Panda has finally made its way to streaming, giving families a brand new adventure to watch at home.
Dog Man, the movie adaptation of Dav Pikley’s beloved book series, arrived in theaters back in January and became the latest in a long line of DreamWorks hits. Five months later, the film has made its way to the world of streaming, available exclusively on Peacock.
DreamWorks and Peacock announced last month that May 30th would mark the streaming premiere of Dog Man, giving folks their first chance to watch the new movie at home (without buying or renting). Like all other Universal movies, Dog Man has an exclusive widow on Peacock before it can potentially head to services like Netflix.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Dog Man‘s arrival is going to give a lot of fans a great way to kick off the weekend, but there are even more big streaming moves hitting Peacock before the next week begins. Sunday marks the arrival of June, which means a massive new wave of titles are heading to services like Peacock.
Below, you can check out the complete list of every movie coming to Peacock on June 1st.
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End