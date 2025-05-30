DreamWorks Animation’s Newest Movie Is Finally Available to Stream (And Here’s Where to Watch)

The movies from DreamWorks Animation have regularly become hits in the world of streaming, regardless of which service they appear on or how long it’s been since they were originally released. As the week and month come to a close, the newest film from the studio behind Shrek and Kung Fu Panda has finally made its way to streaming, giving families a brand new adventure to watch at home.

Dog Man, the movie adaptation of Dav Pikley’s beloved book series, arrived in theaters back in January and became the latest in a long line of DreamWorks hits. Five months later, the film has made its way to the world of streaming, available exclusively on Peacock.

DreamWorks and Peacock announced last month that May 30th would mark the streaming premiere of Dog Man, giving folks their first chance to watch the new movie at home (without buying or renting). Like all other Universal movies, Dog Man has an exclusive widow on Peacock before it can potentially head to services like Netflix.

Coming Soon to Peacock

Dog Man‘s arrival is going to give a lot of fans a great way to kick off the weekend, but there are even more big streaming moves hitting Peacock before the next week begins. Sunday marks the arrival of June, which means a massive new wave of titles are heading to services like Peacock.

Below, you can check out the complete list of every movie coming to Peacock on June 1st.

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End