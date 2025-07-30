Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Teases “Very Different” Seasons 2 & 3

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on Season 2 and Season 3 with Netflix, and one of the stars behind the live-action series teases that these new episodes are going to be “very different” from what was seen in the first season. Avatar: The Last Airbender made its highly anticipated live-action series debut with Netflix last year, and it was such a big hit with the streamer that it was announced that it would continue not with just a second season, but a third season to help complete its story. So the live-action series team have been hard at work ever since.

Avatar: The Last Airbender kicked off its production for Season 3 pretty much immediately after work on the second season wrapped, and star Daniel Dae Kim (who plays Fire Lord Ozai in the live-action series) spoke with Collider about the coming seasons. Teasing how much the scale has grown since the first season of the series, Kim teased that these new episodes are going to feel “very different” from what fans saw with the first batch of episodes.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Teases Scale of Seasons 2 and 3

“We’re in the first block of Season 3, and what I can say about the show is that each season grows in scale,” Kim began. “If you thought Season 1 was big, wait till you see Season 3, because there is a change in the way we are shooting Seasons 2 and 3 that will make the show very different.” As Kim continued to reveal more about working on the new Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons, the star also mentioned about how nice it has been to watch its young cast grow throughout its production too. “What’s been really cool about being part of the cast is watching these young actors grow from Episode 1 to now.”

“What they’ve learned in terms of their technique and what they’ve learned about who they are has been really nice to watch,” Kim continued. “You hear so many stories about young actors being changed in a negative way by this business. But there’s something about the environment of that show where I really feel like these young actors are being nurtured, and I really can’t wait to see what they do, not just for Seasons 2 and 3 of our show, but beyond in their careers.”

What to Know for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 2 and 3

Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 2 and 3 are now in the works, but Netflix has yet to announce a release window or date for the live-action series’ return as of the time of this writing. Returning cast members from the first season will include the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more. There will be plenty of new additions to the cast for the coming seasons too.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will feature Miya Cech making her debut as Toph Beifong alongside Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

