Netflix’s Best New Live-Action Manga Adaptation Gets Renewed for Season 2

Netflix’s involvement in live-action adaptations has steadily increased over the past few years, truly standing out after the release of One Piece’s live-action adaptation. With its debut, the long-standing curse of poor manga and anime live-action adaptations was finally broken. Since then, the streaming platform has consistently released new adaptations and announced upcoming projects. This year alone, Netflix delivered the third season of the acclaimed Alice in Borderland, which exceeded expectations. However, it was the release of Last Samurai Standing on November 13 that emerged as the platform’s best new live-action project.

Based on a Japanese novel and its manga adaptation, Last Samurai Standing quickly became one of the standout releases of Fall 2025. Much of its success stems from how effectively the series captured the intense action expected from a high-octane live-action manga adaptation. The first season concluded with a compelling ending that naturally set up a continuation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an announcement. Fortunately, Netflix has now confirmed that Last Samurai Standing will return for a second season.

Netflix Renews Last Samurai Standing for Season 2

Last Samurai Standing has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/W26YXyF6Dz — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2025

Netflix announced the renewal of Last Samurai Standing earlier today, on December 19, 2025, via the X platform. This confirmation indicates that production on the new season has begun, and while no release window has been revealed, the next season could arrive sooner than expected. The first season premiered within a year and a half of its initial announcement, and a similar timeline could apply to Season 2. Given the strong reception of the series and Netflix’s swift renewal, fans may even see the new season arrive sooner than the gap between the first season’s announcement and release. At this point, it is fair to assume that the earliest Season 2 could debut is early 2027.

The first season of the Last Samurai Standing live-action series effectively established the core foundation of the story, and since Netflix has not labeled the upcoming season as the final one, Season 2 has room to delve deeper into that groundwork. The series is expected to further explore the participant’s journey toward Tokyo, the primary destination of the Kodoku game.

The narrative has repeatedly hinted that only nine players can advance to the final stage, and with the Season 1 finale teasing the introduction of more prominent characters, the next season is likely to focus on solidifying the final nine contenders. It may also shed more light on the mysterious Kyojin and his true intentions, while potentially featuring Shinjuro and the other siblings confronting Gentosai once and for all. With the renewal now confirmed, Season 2 of Last Samurai Standing has the potential to stand out even more through its action sequences, and Netflix may soon share further details, including a release date.

