Netflix’s New One Piece Season 2 Trailer Shares First Look At Series’ Most Tragic Character

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is one of the most anticipated releases for both the franchise and the platform next year, and preparations for the season have been impressive so far. Several trailers released this year have offered first looks at many debuting characters, including fan favorites like Chopper, Robin, Smoker, Vivi, the Giants, and Laboon. With One Piece featuring an overwhelming number of characters, the latest teaser stands out by giving a glimpse of a character who is set to become one of the most tragic figures in the live-action series so far. With Tony Tony Chopper joining the Straw Hats as a vital addition, his backstory carries significant weight as well.

In the new teaser for One Piece Season 2, although the thirty-second clip mostly consists of previously seen footage, it includes a brief glimpse of Dr. Hiriluk, a crucial character closely tied to Tony Tony Chopper’s past and instrumental in shaping who he becomes. Portrayed by Mark Harelik, Dr. Hiriluk’s appearance in the teaser offers a clear look at the character, closely matching his portrayal in the anime and manga. This brief moment hints that Season 2 is shaping up to be strong, with Dr. Hiriluk’s depiction potentially being just as tragic and emotional as in the original source material.

Netflix’s One Piece Finally Offers a First Look at Dr. Hiriluk

The greatest pirate adventure returns March 10th, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️🌊 ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE opens the path to wider seas and possibly even a bigger crew?! 👀😆 pic.twitter.com/c9DUoZ6foX — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 25, 2025

Mark Harelik’s first look as Dr. Hiriluk, shown briefly in the trailer, confirms that Netflix’s live-action adaptation is preserving the character’s original design from the source material, with even his oddly shaped hair accurately recreated. Attention to such nuances is important, as Dr. Hiriluk is portrayed in the original story as an eccentric doctor, regarded as senile by society, which adds depth to his tragic narrative. These details add greater weight to the character’s emotional depth, which directly influences Chopper’s growth into the kind-hearted individual he becomes. As such, Netflix’s commitment to incorporating these traits is an encouraging sign.

The brief shot of Dr. Hiriluk in the trailer appears to depict his early interactions with Chopper, with Hiriluk complimenting Chopper’s name while Chopper remains shy in his presence, confirming that their dynamic has been retained in the live-action version. While the first season focused on finding its footing and proving that the adaptation could work, its success now allows Season 2 to build upon that foundation. With Dr. Hiriluk’s strong presence in the new teaser, it seems One Piece is set to heighten its emotional impact by faithfully portraying one of its most tragic characters yet, that fans might not be ready for.

