One Piece Has Disappointing News For Fans Waiting For Remake

As one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time, One Piece is always at the center of attention during Jump Festa, and this year was no different. Jump Festa 2026 closed after the One Piece stage wrapped up with several exciting announcements for fans to look forward to in the Elbaf Arc of the anime. The series revealed a new key visual, trailer, and even a release window for the anime, on top of confirming an upcoming film. Any details about the film have yet to be shared, and even the manga creator, Eiichiro Oda, isn’t allowed to share anything with fans. As one of the biggest anime and manga conventions of the year, fans were expecting updates on the anime remake as well. Unfortunately, the franchise still didn’t reveal anything about the anime remake.

The remake by WIT Studio and Netflix was announced during Jump Festa 2024, which was held in December 2023. So far, the studio has unveiled the concept sketches and character designs but has kept silent on the release window. This means that fans might have to wait longer than expected, but we might get an update next year. According to a special message by Oda, shared by the official X handle of One Piece, the remake is well in progress, but that’s about all the information we got this year.

One Piece’s Anime Remake Is Making Slow Progress, But It’s Worth The Wait

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The remake announcement in 2023 took the internet by storm as fans couldn’t be more excited about the anime getting another adaptation, with the East Blue Saga having better pacing and modern animation quality. Not to mention that WIT Studio is one of the biggest anime studios in the industry, known for its gorgeous animation, as we have seen in the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Netflix’s Moonrise, and many more. For over 26 years, Toei Animation released weekly anime episodes, adapting one chapter per episode after a certain point.

This year, however, the original confirmed getting a seasonal schedule for the Elbaph Arc and beyond from 2026. On the other hand, the remake will be seasonal from the very first saga. So far, the anime has only confirmed to adapt the East Blue Saga, where Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate, embarks on his journey to become the Pirate King. He gathers a small crew of like-minded people, each with their own dreams, willing to sail the treacherous seas with Luffy. The remake was announced with the intention of making One Piece more popular across the globe and reaching people who aren’t familiar with the series, with a remake as an entry point.

The success of One Piece’s live-action series has already proven how a new adaptation could benefit the franchise as a whole, which is all the more reason why anticipation around the remake is bigger than ever. Since it’s already been two years after the announcement, it’s highly likely fans will get an update at least next year.

