Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 to End Alabasta Saga, Confirms Creator

One Piece is gearing to return to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series next year, and the creator behind it all has already confirmed where the series is leading to with its now in the works third season. One Piece‘s live-action series has some big plans for the future as the next season is going to be working through some key arcs as Luffy and the Straw Hats officially enter the Grand Line. It’s going to be featuring larger than life allies, foes, and locations, but it’s all going to be even bigger with the third season.

One Piece was one of the many franchises that Shueisha was showing off during the Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan this past weekend, and series creator Eiichiro Oda offered a new update on the status of the next two seasons. And with a special message to fans during the event, Oda confirmed that the live-action series will be officially ending the massive Alabasta Saga with the coming third season now in the midst of production.

Netflix One Piece’s Alabasta Saga to End With Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

“We’ll finally get to see Chopper!” Oda stated when teasing One Piece Season 2 with Netflix, “Every time I see new scenes of him, I find myself saying ‘Sooo cuuute! Next March, all of you will be saying the same thing. I hope you’ll also enjoy seeing all of the quirk new cast members as well as seeing how perfectly Iñaki and the others embody the Straw Hats.” Finally, Oda gave a much needed Season 3 update too, “In fact, filming has already begun on Season 3, which will conclude the Alabasta saga. Please look forward to it!”

The Alabasta saga is a fairly long one from One Piece’s original manga and anime runs, and so it’s good to see that the third season will be adapting all of it in one go. It’s the most important Saga of the series to date as it’s Luffy and the Straw Hats’ first major clash in the Grand Line, and sets the stage for what could be coming in potential future seasons of the live-action series. And with the third season now in production, we’ve also started to find out new additions to the cast too.

What We Know About Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 So Far

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece Season 2 will be premiering on March 10th with Netflix next year, and will be introducing a ton of new faces with the Grand Line. But it’s Season 3 that has a ton of more intrigue as it’s now coming together. The Alabasta saga will be expanding the roles for Mikaela Hoover (who voices Tony Tony Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) following their debut in the upcoming second season, and we’ll see how they factor in soon enough.

Joining the cast for the third season are Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. But as fans know well enough by now, there are going to be a lot more new additions to the series as Luffy and the others start to cross paths with the deadly Baroque Works group in the new episodes to come. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the third season as of this time.

