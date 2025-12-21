Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Shares New Look at Chopper’s Live-Action Debut

One Piece is coming back to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series next year, and fans have gotten a new look at Tony Tony Chopper in action to help celebrate. One Piece was a rather surprising hit with Netflix as fans have not exactly had the best history with live-action adaptations in the past. But not only did the first season of this series do very well with fans, but it did such a great job with Netflix that the streaming service picked up the live-action One Piece for two more seasons.

One Piece Into the Grand Line, the official title for Season 2 of the live-action series, will be introducing Chopper to the Straw Hats for the first time as part of the upcoming Drum Island arc. Chopper is one of the most important characters in One Piece, and that’s even more true with his official live-action adaptation too. Now we’ve gotten a special look at the new addition as part of the Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan this weekend. Check it out below.

Netflix’s One Piece Shows Off Live-Action Chopper

This new video showcasing Chopper’s live-action debut not only features the new voice star behind him, Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy star Mikaela Hoover, but also features the many actors who will be bringing the character to life across the series’ multiple language dubs. This also includes Ikue Otani, who returns from the One Piece anime to reprise her role as Chopper for the live-action series as well (much like all the others featured in the Japanese dub).

Chopper is arguably the most important character for One Piece’s future. Because he’s going to be fully CG animated and integrated into the lives of the Straw Hats in Season 2 and beyond, Chopper absolutely needs to work on all fronts. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the live-action series team to make sure Chopper seems as flawless as possible. Because if he’s even a slight bit off, it will ruin the immersion of everything else. It’s all in such a delicate balance that Chopper really could throw it all off if the team doesn’t stick the landing.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

We’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough as One Piece Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide premiere with Netflix on March 10th. The new season runs for eight episodes, and will be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga. And right after all of that, Netflix’s One Piece will then continue with a third season tackling the massive Alabasta saga with its episodes.

One Piece Season 3 is now in production with Netflix, and will feature much more expanded roles for characters like Chopper, Vivi, Nico Robin, Sir Crocodile and more that we will see in action beginning with the second season. New additions to the cast for the third season include heavy hitters such as Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger.

What do you think?