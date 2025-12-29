Dandadan’s Studio Reveals a Breathtaking First Look At Its New Anime

Play video

Established in 2013, the animation studio Science SARU, the studio famous for Dandadan, is behind several unique anime films and series. Ever since its establishment, instead of working on many famous manga adaptations, the animation studio quietly released several visually striking anime with stories just as good as any of the big names in the industry. However, it wasn’t until 2024, after Dandadan‘s debut, that Science SARU caught the eye of a wider global audience. Dandadan released its second season this year, and the third installment is currently under production and will be released in 2027. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Dandadan has some of the best animation among all Shonen Jump series, and no doubt, the third season won’t disappoint either.

While Dandadan is the most successful series the studio has produced, it has also continued to surprise anime enthusiasts with some of the best animation styles of all time. The studio is constantly working on new series, each having its own art style, setting them apart from other anime. The studio’s upcoming anime, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, revealed its first teaser on December 27th, 2025, along with a key visual and a release window. The anime will be released in July 2026 as part of the Summer lineup, although the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet.

What Is The Plot of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The story is set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire, the greatest empire the world has ever known, led by Emperor Genghis Khan. A young girl named Sitara has been separated from her mother and was also sent away from the place she called home. As a child unable to care for herself or survive on her own, she was in the slave market when a family of scholars picked her up and taught her everything they knew.

Meanwhile, the Mongol Empire, the most powerful empire on earth under Emperor Genghis Khan, is repeatedly invading other countries and expanding its power day by day.

When this ambition reaches the town where Sitara lives, her peaceful life comes to an end, and her destiny begins to change dramatically.

The series hasn’t revealed its character profiles and cast members yet, but the official website has updated the staff list. Naoko Yamada, the director of the acclaimed film A Silent Voice, will be serving as the general director of the anime series, while Abel Gongora will be the director. Kenichi Yoshida, who has previously worked with Studio Ghibli, will be the character designer of the series. The anime has yet to announce a streaming platform, but it will broadcast on TV Asahi and its affiliates in Japan.

The streaming services will be revealed shortly before the premiere. The anime is based on an original manga titled Tenmaku no Jaadugar by Tomato Soup, which is being serialized in Akita Shoten’s Souffle digital manga magazine, with five volumes published in Japan so far. Yen Press is publishing the English version of the manga under the title A Witch’s Life in Mongol.

