Here’s Where You Can Find ‘Dragon Ball Super’s New Arc

Dragon Ball Super is plenty busy with new projects, and it seems one of its updates has gone live. While films like Dragon Ball Super: Broly are a bit off, the manga is already rolling into a new arc, and it is out for fans to check out.

So, if you need a quick and easy guide to the new story, you’re in luck. Thanks to Viz Media, it’s never been easier to check out title.

Recently, fans were given the chance to check in on all things Dragon Ball Super by Viz Media. The publisher has posted the manga’s latest chapter, and the double issue contains the beginning of a new arc.

As you can see here, Viz Media has Dragon Ball Super chapter 42 available for free. The piece can be read on any WiFi-enabled device, and the 45-page chapter does a lot. Not only does it bring the Tournament of Power to an end, but it also kicks off the next arc Dragon Ball.

The brand-new arc is not even a full chapter in, but it has been given a name. Known as the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc, this story starts off in a big way after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film arc is glossed over for the most part, giving fans a chance to meet this original arc sooner. When it kicks off, fans learn that Majin Buu is in a pickle as a mysterious organization is on a mission to kidnap him. Goku and Vegeta try to stop the baddies, but things take a turn when the Saiyans are taken hostage and reconnected with the Galactic Patrol at a never-before-seen location.

So far, there is no word on how long this new arc will last, but fans are excited to see what it has in store. At just half a chapter in, the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ story promises

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.