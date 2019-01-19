New ‘Lupin III’ Movie Announced

A new Lupin III film has been announced, and it’s coming sooner rather than later.

Though it’s unclear exactly what it might be about, a new Lupin III film has been announced for Winter 2019. The announcement was made on Friday, with a Japanese television network’s show sharing the news on Twitter shortly after. You can check out the official tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

An animated reveal appears to have aired on the network prior to the Twitter announcement, though there’s not much more information there either. You can check out a capture version of that below:

A new “Lupin III” film will be released in Winter 2019 pic.twitter.com/eMedp6py59 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) January 18, 2019

While that’s literally all that’s known about the film at the moment, it’s likely more will be released soon.

What do you think? Are you excited about a new Lupin III film? Let us know in the comments!

For those unfamiliar, Lupin III as a franchise began in 1967 as a manga in Weekly Manga Action. It’s since expanded to films, multiple TV series, live-action releases, musicals, CDs, and games. The English-language rights to the franchise over the years have been all over the place, but a new anime series aired in 2018, and more specials and the like continue to release.

The general premise of the franchise follows Arsène Lupin III, the world’s greatest thief, as he goes about announcing his intentions to steal objects and then follows through on that with the help of the marksman Daisuke Jigen, swordsman Goemon Ishikawa XIII, and sometimes-rival, sometimes-love interest Fujiko Mine. The group regularly is forced to avoid Koichi Zenigata, an inspector with Interpol that’s determined to catch Lupin.

[H/T Anime News Network]