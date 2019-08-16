New Netflix Anime Reveals Impressive Opening

Netflix has dipped their toes into the lake that is anime with an ever growing catalogue of franchises that the streaming service has been adding to their library. This month alone, the company has added not just a few new series to their roster, but have also created a new documentary called “Enter The Anime“, to look at the ever expanding medium. One of the biggest anime entries of this month is the comic book anime adaptation Cannon Busters, which has just dropped twelve episodes onto the channel and has quite the impressive opening to boot.

The Twitter Account, Netflix Japan Anime, has shared the intro video for Cannon Busters featuring the series’ bumping OST and giving a good overview of what the anime series is all about, following new characters as they make their way through a dystopian landscape:

Though Cannon Busters was made in the United States originally while it was a comic book, it arrives on Netflix in both Japanese and English so if anime fans want to retain that “Japanese Anime feel”, they can slap on English Subtitles onto Japanese dialogue to experience the series in a familiar way. The anime franchise, which seems to blend the style and themes of series such as Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, and Outlaw Star, is a welcome addition to the streaming service that is constantly looking for new methods of gaining subscribers. This of course has become more and more difficult as new contenders to the “throne” are emerging in the likes of Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and nearly more than we can count.

The intro featured here gives a good two minute overview of what folks will have awaiting for them in the twelve episode opening salvo for the anime franchise.

Cannon Busters was originally created as a comic book series by LeSean Thomas, and published through Devil’s Due in 2004. Thomas himself originally started a Kickstarter campaign in order to attempt to bring the comic series to life as an animated series in 2014, though was eventually picked up to series by Netflix, where it was ordered for a twelve episode season and has just premiered on the streaming service.

Netflix’s description of the series reads as such: “The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”