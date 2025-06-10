New Pokemon Crocs: Charizard vs Blastoise, Eevee Evolutions, and More

Crocs is back with another collection of clog styles for Pokemon fans, and these are the best designs in the lineup to date. Several new styles are available for adults and kids, and it all starts with the Versus Classic Clog for adults, which pits Fire-type vs Water-type with Charizard and Blastoise. The rivalry will rage on with every step you take! Fans will also love the Eevee Classic Platform Clog in women’s sizes, which features a fur backstrap, glitter, and a chain with charms that depict Eevee’s 8 Eeveelutions.

Rounding out the lineup is a Classic Clog for adults that includes Jibbitz charms of Pikachu, Squirtle, Charamander and Bulbasaur set on a Pokeball-style platform. You can also find this style in kids’ and toddler’s sizes, along with a very pink Pikachu clog that’s only available for kids. You can shop the entire lineup right here at the Crocs website and here at Foot Locker / Champs while they last. Note that you can find additional Jibbitz charms options via Crocs and some previously released Pokemon Crocs styles via Foot Locker. Prices for the new clogs range from $70 to $80 in adult sizes. Direct links to all of the new styles can be found below.