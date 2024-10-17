Pokemon Crocs Now Available to Order

The latest batch of Crocs based on the Pokemon franchise is now available to order. This morning, four pairs of Classic Clogs were made available, with each one featuring a popular character from the franchise: Charizard, Gengar, Snorlax, and Jigglypuff. All four designs are priced at $69, and can be purchased from the official Crocs website, or through retailers such as Champs and Foot Locker. Each pair of Crocs features a design inspired by the Pokemon’s coloration. They also come with two different Jibbitz of that character, as well as two Jibbitz that have some kind of connection to the Pokemon itself.

The Croc designs should hold a lot of appeal for Pokemon fans. The Charizard Crocs have a pattern meant to evoke the Pokemon’s fiery typing (and personality), while the Jibbitz show Charizard in both standing and flying poses. The Gengar Crocs have a black and purple color, as well as Jibbitz with both a standard pose and one with the Pokemon’s giant tongue hanging out. The Snorlax design has a blue and white swirl effect, with one Jibbitz featuring the Normal-type raising a hand, while the other Jibbitz shows Snorlax’s mouth wide open, ready to feast. Finally, the Jigglypuff designs are pink and white, evoking its Fairy-typing. The Jibbitz designs should appeal to longtime fans of the anime, as one of them shows Jigglypuff holding its iconic microphone marker!

These four Crocs designs are the latest based on the Pokemon franchise, but there are other offerings on the company’s official website. For that same price, fans can also get the existing black and yellow Pikachu design. Pokemon fans that don’t want to buy a whole new pair of Crocs can also deck out their existing footwear. Jibbitz based on several different Pokemon are available for purchase from the official Crocs website, and include popular characters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Psyduck. Each one can be purchased for $4.99. If you aren’t a big fan of the official Croc designs, or the Pokemon that are being offered, it’s a nice way to show your love for the franchise while also spending a little less.

At this time, we don’t know if we can expect any additional Pokemon designs from Crocs, but it will be interesting to see if the company decides to expand its offerings in the future. These aren’t the first Pokemon Crocs that have been offered, but the company has largely stuck to the original 150 Pokemon. It’s possible we could see designs outside of that generation in the future, including popular Pokemon like Lucario or Greninja. It’s even possible we could see some designs themed after new games, like the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A. However, that’s just speculation for the time being, and that could depend on how the current offerings sell!

