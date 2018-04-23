New ‘Shaman King’ Arc Announces Special Prologue

Fans were shocked last year to learn that one of the most slept on shonen action series, Shaman King, would be getting new manga material and have been anxiously waiting to learn more about the mysterious revival project since then.

Announced in the May issue of Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Edge, Shaman King‘s new arc received a prologue in the form of three new chapters.

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Shaman King, Kodansha unveiled that the series would be getting a new arc titled Shaman King The Super Star. Set to launch in the June issue of Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Edge, not much is known about the new manga arc beyond its May 17 release date in Japan.

According to a report from Anime News Network, the series received three prologue chapters ahead of the new arc’s release titled “Anna, the Third Generation Itako,” “Death Zero From Flowers,” and “Great Buddha Zone.”

While not much is known about the three new chapters since they have yet to release outside of Japan, fans are excited just to see the series getting new stories after such a long wait. Fans of the series are still feeling the sting of the manga’s original abrupt end, even after series creator Hiroyuki Takei returned to the series in 2008 due to the abruptness of that original end.

He had originally ended the manga due to a mix of fatigue and the feeling that his story fell into common shonen traps. Later releasing a “Perfect Edition” for the story, Takei finally put an end to the series in the way he initially envisioned. But now, the new arc will act as a sort of button for the series.

For those unfamiliar with Shaman King, the series was originally created by Hiroyuki Takei. The story follows Yoh Asakura, a shaman who is a medium between the worlds of the living and the dead. He enters into the Shaman Fight, a tournament between shamans held every 500 years, in order to become to contact the Great Spirit and become the Shaman King, one who is able to reshape the world in any way they wish.

The series was initially published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 1998 to 2004 and has been collected into 32 volumes. The manga was licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and was adapted into an anime series by Xebec. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by 4Kids Entertainment and ran for 64 episodes.

via Anime News Network