New Studio Ghibli Book Pre-Orders Include Manga and Architecture Collections

Studio Ghibli fans that would be interested in taking a deeper dive into the world of their iconic anime films have a ton of new book options on the horizon. Chief among these are coffee table-ready all-in-one comic collections for Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro and a book that dives into the architecture featured in films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and more.

Beyond that there are Studio Ghibli-themed sketchbooks, notebooks, and journals to enjoy. Pre-orders are live now, and a breakdown of each release can be found in the list below. Note that you won't be charged until the books ship, and if discounts occur during the pre-order period you'll automatically get them.

My Neighbor Totoro Film Comic: All-in-One Edition ($30 – arrives on July 23rd) / Pre-order on Amazon: Collects all of the My Neighbor Totoro film comics into a 584 page deluxe hardcover.

Kiki's Delivery Service Film Comic: All-in-One Edition ($30 – arrives on September 24th) / Pre-order on Amazon: Collects all of the Kiki's Delivery Service film comics into a 584 page deluxe hardcover.

Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation ($35 – arrives on October 22nd) / Pre-order on Amazon:This 192-page hardcover book Includes hundreds of pieces of concept art, sketches, and background paintings that explore the inspiration behind the gorgeous architecture featured in Studio Ghibli's animated classics. Includes remarks from acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, exclusive commentary from renowned architect Terunobu Fujimori, and quotes from the artists and art directors of Studio Ghibli's films.

Castle in the Sky Journal ($12.95 – arrives on March 5th) / Pre-order on Amazon: This paperback journal is embellished with concept art and illustrations from Castle in the Sky.

($12.95 – arrives on March 5th) / Pre-order on Amazon: This paperback journal is embellished with concept art and illustrations from Castle in the Sky. Notebooks and Sketchbooks inspired by My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Kikii's Delivery Service and Howl's Moving Castle are also available to pre-order here on Amazon for $17.95 to $19.95 each.

What Is The Boy and The Heron?

Of course, Hayao Miyazaki is celebrating what might be a career high point with The Boy and The Heron. Releasing across theaters last year, Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) for The Boy and The Heron along with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Shohei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi and more. Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."