Yu-Gi-Oh Announces New Anime For 2020

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” new anime series announcement video for 2020 https://t.co/rTGQMvjUS1 pic.twitter.com/HGYv8R73we — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) July 21, 2019

Are you ready to go d-d-d-d-duel, Yu-Gi-Oh fans? It has been a bit since fans were introduced to a new generation of duel masters, but that will all change before long. As 2019 wraps up, the new year is looking to the future of Yu-Gi-Oh, and a new report confirms it will even usher in a new anime.

Recently, a Shonen Jump event went live in Japan, and it was there the world learned a new Yu-Gi-Oh anime is in the works. You can watch the announcement trailer above and check out a history of the franchise in kind!

So far, there are few details out about this new anime project. It is said to be in production now, and it will go live in 2020. Currently, Yu-Gi-Oh is on air in Japan thanks to its ongoing VRAINS anime. There is no word on when this current series will end, but fans have expected the show to come to a close for some time now. The show’s focus on virtual reality Duel Monsters battles has been a highlight for fans of the franchise since VRAINS debuted, and Yu-Gi-Oh fans believe this next generation anime will only add to the exciting concept.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.