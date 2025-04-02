Hajime no Ippo’s Creator Is a G Gundam Superfan, and the Fans Are All for It

It shouldn’t be a surprise that our favorite creators are also involved in their own dedicated fandoms outside their work, but it can be a hilarious surprise to actually see them geeking out in the wild. Namely, George Morikawa, the legendary mangaka behind Hajime no Ippo, has recently been celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mobile Fighter G Gundam by putting together a particularly high-grade Gunpla and sharing photos through his X (formerly Twitter) account. Morikawa’s meticulous attention to detail with this project has had fans in an absolute frenzy, praising the creator for his immaculate work on the model.

In addition to sharing photos of his completed builds, he also made a special caption to celebrate alongside other fans, which reads: “【Dragon Gundam】Celebrating the 30th anniversary of G Gundam, I had to build three heads – it was a real challenge. This kit is insanely hard to pose. It creaks and parts pop off when you move it. The fourth pic is with Sai Saici. My G Gundam shelf is getting lively,” accompanied with the “#ShowOffYourModelKitsFromThisMonth” hashtag alongside other Gundam community members. Fans, of course, rallied behind the mangaka and praised his craft, making comments like “You can feel the talent… Sensei is insanely good.” and “I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but his building and photo skills are improving rapidly… must be his artistic sense at work. Seriously amazing.”

G Gundam & Hajime no Ippo Have Incredible Legacies in the Industry

Mobile Fighter G Gundam stands out compared to a lot of other entries into the Gundam franchise due to its distinct premise and for being the first entry in the franchise to move away from the Universal Century timeline. While it deviated heavily from what fans expected when it originally released in 1994, it quickly became a fan-favorite, carrying a unique energy throughout and for sticking to exactly what it wanted to be. G Gundam takes place in the alternate “Future Century” timeline. With humanity having largely abandoned the Earth in this timeline to live on space colonies, established countries have decided that instead of waging war, they would instead hold a Gundam Fight tournament every four years; whichever fighter wins the entire tournament has their nation rule over everyone else until the next Gundam Fight. The story and world-building within G Gundam is fun, kind of silly, and extremely well-developed, making it one of the most unique entries the franchise has ever seen.

In a similar vein, Hajime no Ippo is an absolutely groundbreaking shonen series that became a defining piece of literature when it began serializing in 1989. Somewhat of a sports manga, Hajime no Ippo was originally published by Kodansha under their Shonen Magazine Comics imprint and follows the titular Ippo, a timid high school student who has a difficult time making friends because he spends all his free time assisting his mother with their family business. Because of his social struggles, Ippo becomes an easy target for bullies until he’s rescued by a professional boxer. From that point on, Ippo begins to pick up the sport for himself to build a better future for his family. The award-winning series is still technically ongoing and has 142 collected volumes with over 100 million copies in circulation.

