Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki’s First Directed Anime is Finally Coming to Streaming

Hayao Miyazaki has become one of the biggest names in the anime world, routinely creating heart-wrenching, legendary films thanks to Studio Ghibli. Even though The Boy And The Heron, the recently released Ghibli movie that won an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture, was billed as Hayao’s grand finale, this is no longer the case. Miyazaki is still planning on working in the anime world and fans will be able to revisit one of his earliest works on streaming as Future Boy Conan is finally being released on a platform for the first time. While the series might not be Ghibli, Miyazaki’s aesthetic is written all over it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Future Boy Conan first began in 1978, predating another of Miyazaki’s works that would arrive in the late 1970s, The Castle of Cagliostro. This post-apocalyptic series takes place in the far-off future of 2008 and sees the titular character attempting to survive the environment while meeting a mysterious girl named Lana. With Lana being followed by a mysterious band of operatives, the pair set out to discover the secrets of their world and make some wild friends along the way. The original series ran for twenty-six episodes during its initial run, only to return with a sequel series in 1999, though the sequel was not helmed by Miyazaki himself. The series will premiere on RetroCrush on Friday, April 18th.

The Future Boy Is Now

Nippon Animation

To discuss the acquisition of Future Boy Conan, Cineverse’s Chief Content Officer Yolanda Macias shared the platform’s excitement in “We’re thrilled to bring Future Boy Conan to RetroCrush, offering fans the chance to experience a foundational work in animation history. With its blend of breathtaking action, quiet moments of wonder, and a timeless story about survival and resilience, Future Boy Conan is a must-watch for Japanese animation enthusiasts, newcomers, and especially fans of Hayao Miyazaki.”

For almost forty years, the series was absent from North America even taking into account Miyazaki’s legendary status. In 2021, GKIDS announced that it had acquired the rights to the series and the company had brought Miyazaki’s work to the West with a new 4K restoration. Despite this fact, Future Boy Conan had not been released on a streaming network until RetroCrush decided to take matters into their own hands.

Want to see what the future holds for Hayao Miyazaki’s work new and old? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Ghibli director and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via IndieWire