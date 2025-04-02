One Piece’s Weirdest Holy Knight Design Has a Genius Explanation

Though only recently introduced, One Piece’s Holy Knights are stealing the show with their unique devil fruit abilities and quirky designs. That said, the design of one particular Holy Knight has befuddled fans for quite some time already, even giving rise to many hilarious memes. The Holy Knight in question is, of course, none other than Gunko, who, other than being the center of traitor and Revolutionary spy theories, is best known for her puzzling lack of pants. That said, One Piece may have a genius explanation for Gunko’s pantlessness, and it’s funnier than you’d expect.

Chapter 1144 of One Piece teases that Gunko may be a fan of Brook, the Straw Hats’ musician turned world-famous music star during the time skip. In the chapter, Gunko is seen listening to music on a tone dial, with St. Sommeers referring to it as her daily post-meal ritual. Sommers then asks Gunko what her favorite song is, which she unexpectedly reveals is Brook’s song “New World.” If Gunko is indeed such a huge fan of Soul King that she listens to one of his songs after every meal, then perhaps the true reason she forgoes pants is so that she can easily fulfill Brook’s desire to see her panties should she ever luckily run into him.

One Piece Teases the True Reason for Gunko’s Lack of Pants

From Shamrock and Gunko to Sommers and Killingham, every one of the Holy Knights introduced so far has sported very thoughtful character designs. In St. Sommer’s case, the thorny hilt of his sword hinted at his devil fruit ability, while in St. Killingham’s case, his appearance all but gave away the name of his devil fruit long before it could be officially named. In Gunko’s case, her goggles and heterochromia have led many to believe she could be a double agent secretly working for Dragon or, at the least, have some ties to the Revolutionary Army.

That said, Gunko’s noticeable lack of pants has also been a huge talking point among fans, though for much funnier reasons. Ever since her introduction, this aspect of Gunko’s design has been both controversial as well as endlessly joked about, with many fans even coming up with headcanons of Franky and Gunko perhaps bonding over their similar taste in pants, or lack thereof. That said, Eiichiro Oda may have been ahead of fans all along, as revealing Gunko to be a fan of Brook is far too much of a coincidence not to be a hilarious gag in the making.

But of course, only time will tell whether Gunko will indeed cross paths with her idol, though if she does, her reaction will be all the confirmation fans need on the matter of her pants. For now, One Piece has the chance to do one of the funniest things ever, and truth be told, the series could desperately use more of its old, silly humor, which has been in decline after the timeskip.

One Piece is available to read from Manga Plus and Viz Media.