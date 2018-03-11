There’s No New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sub Episode Tonight

Dragon Ball Super fans are aware that the series is ending later this month, but the ending has been delayed yet another week right after the series had come back from a previous break.

Like Episode 129 before it, Dragon Ball Super is taking a break this week and airing Episode 130 officially on March 18, but will be available on March 17 at 7:15 PM CST on Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, and VRV streaming services.

Dragon Ball Super will unfortunately end after episode 131, and the release schedule of its final episodes is as follows:



March 11: Break

March 18: Episode 130

March 25: Episode 131

Fans have been especially anxious to see Episode 130 of the series as Goku officially unlocked his fully-powered Ultra Instinct state in the fight against Jiren and fans were hoping to see the results of this new transformation sooner rather than later. But while the series is on hold, and the lack of a new episode this week does sting, it does mean that Dragon Ball Super as a series is allowed to last just a bit longer.

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump preview of the episode teased its biggest battle yet, “Amidst the greatest clash in history, he finally arrives at the secret. Goku has led the Universe 7 team and survived the “Tournament of Power”!! At last he faces the final supreme clash!!”

While the subtitled release from Japan is on hold this week, the English language broadcast is still airing Episode 54 of the series tonight, which is especially great as the English dub makes it way through the fan-favorite Future Trunks arc.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

