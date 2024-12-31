One Piece Hypes Anime Return With New Years’ Creator Art

2025, for those who might not know, is the “Year of The Snake” according to the Chinese zodiac. To help celebrate the arrival of the new year, One Piece’s creator has shared new art that sees the Straw Hat Captain hopping a ride aboard a creature that fits right into the theme of the New Year. With the anime adaptation taking a break from the Egghead Island Arc thanks to the remaster of the Fishman Island Saga, Grand Line fans are taking whatever they can get from this shonen universe. Luckily, Eiichiro Oda is more than willing to give anime fans what they want.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to snakes in the One Piece world, there are quite a few options to go with. One of the earliest, and biggest, reptiles that came into the path of the Straw Hats was in the land known as Skypiea. Despite the locale hovering above the Grand Line, this didn’t stop the unique environment from having its fair share of wild creatures roaming its forests. Nola was the name of the giant snake that roamed the floating island’s environment, having an intricate connection with the history of Skypiea. While initially being a threat to the Straw Hats, the larger-than-life reptile would eventually become a valued ally in helping defeat the arc’s big bad, Enel.

Toei Animation

[RELATED: One Piece Creator Teases Major Twist Coming in the Elbaf Arc]

A Straw Hat New Year

In the past, Eiichiro Oda has been more than willing to share new art to celebrate each New Year. For this year, considered the “Year of The Dragon” in the Chines Zodiac, Oda created new art that saw Monkey D. Luffy alongside Momonosuke, the son of Kozuki Oden. Thanks to receiving an artificial Devil Fruit, the rightful ruler of Wano Country was able to transform into a dragon himself and was the perfect fit for new art to ring in 2024 originally. While the snake featured in the art below isn’t Nola, it still highlights that Oda hasn’t missed a step in the art department.

One Piece’s Anime Return

For those who might need a refresher, One Piece’s current remastered anime arc is one that is giving animators the chance to take their time with the current Future Island Arc. This fact also gives Eiichiro Oda the opportunity to create more chapters of the manga to adapt, as the mangaka also works on the live-action Netflix adaptation. Set to return with new episodes this April, One Piece will feature some of the biggest battles of the shonen series to date. Thanks to Dr. Vegapunk being hunted by the World Government, Luffy and company will be taking on some truly powerful opponents in 2025.

As most One Piece fans know, the Straw Hat Pirates are currently partaking in the final saga of the shonen series. While Oda hasn’t confirmed when we can expect the final chapter to arrive, the artist is setting the stage for Luffy and his crew to have their final journey in the Grand Line. Considering how long arcs in One Piece’s past have ran, we are still most likely in store for years of story following the Straw Hats in both the manga and the anime adaptation.

Want to see what the future holds for the Straw Hat Pirates? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.