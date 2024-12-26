One Piece Creator Teases Major Twist Coming in the Elbaf Arc

One Piece finally kicked off the Elbaf arc two decades after the legendary island of giants was first teased in the manga, and the original creator behind it all teases that there’s an ever bigger twist coming next year. One Piece kicked off the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga series, and fans have started to see the groundwork laid for the final chase towards the One Piece treasure itself. That’s become even clearer with the start of the Elbaf arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally made landfall on the island that’s been teased since the Little Garden arc all those years ago.

After setting up its debut for such a long time, One Piece undoubtedly has some big plans for the Elbaf arc. While Luffy and the Straw Hats are going to be spending their time getting acquainted to whatever chaos is about to unfurl on this island of giants, the rest of the world is going to go through some massive changes of its own. That’s exactly what series creator Eiichiro Oda teases in a special message to fans during Jump Festa 2025 this past weekend. There are big things coming for the Elbaf arc’s future.

What’s Next for One Piece’s Elbaf Arc?

“As for the manga, we’ve finally arrived in Elbaf!,” One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda’s message to fans begins. “It’s a laid back kingdom, but the serenity is about to be shattered by the arrival of a particular man! Meanwhile, there will be tumult in other seas as well!” This not only teases that fans will be getting new updates about everything happening while Luffy and the others are on Elbaf, but it also teases how the island of giants is going to be shaken up too. But the biggest tease comes from the final parts of the statement too.

“And at last, that one guy will begin shaking up the world!” While the tease of how one guy will begin shaking up the world is going to be a big deal, there’s something else in Oda’s statement. It could be either a hype statement teasing how fans might react to these upcoming changes, but also is likely a sneaky way to tease some actual developments coming in the series’ future, “Take a deep breath now, because soon you may not be able to come up for air! Please look forward to a Suuuuuuper year of One Piece in 2025!”

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Might Sink the World

At the end of the Egghead Arc, Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world revealed that the world has been steadily sinking under water for years. This is why Oda’s message that fans “may not be able to come up for air” rings a little more ominous than might seem at first. With Vegapunk teasing that the world is sinking, the Elbaf arc just might kick this into action even more so as the world could end up sinking at a more rapid pace before it’s all said and done.

With this being the Final Saga and each arc setting up the main crews who will be making their final charge to the One Piece treasure, Luffy won’t be the only one in the mix. There are going to be many pirate crews, the Marines, King Imu, and more involved with each new chapter. Whatever this major twist is coming through in this arc, it’s clearly only going to be the beginning of even bigger events to come as we’re finally setting sail in full to whatever the end of this long running story is going to be.