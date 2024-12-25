One Piece Tunes in With a Christmas Illustration for Its Radio Show

Christmas is finally here and One Piece decides to join in on the festivities. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, the story follows Monkey D. Luffy who aspires to acquire a legendary treasure and become the next Pirate King. He sets out on a journey to achieve his dreams and gathers a crew who will travel the world with him. The franchise has several films, an anime series, games, events, and other exciting stuff available for fans. One of them is the Straw Hat Space radio show.

The show invites the anime’s voice actors for commentary. It has been ongoing since 2022. This Christmas, the official account of One Piece on X shares an adorable Christmas-theme illustration of Luffy, Nami, and Smoker. The voice actors of these three characters will make an appearance in the upcoming Episode 39, which will be broadcast on December 29th, 2024. The show is available on the official website of Radiko. However, it’s only available in Japan.

One Piece’s Straw Hat Space Radio Show

The Straw Hat Space is a voice actor audio commentary show that started in March-April 2022. It was first broadcast using Twitter spaces. The first four volumes included commentary that accompanied re-runs of the anime episodes, although the commentary was not broadcast live. Live broadcasts began with Volume 7, with most subsequent volumes following this format, the only exception being Volume 13. The show was transferred to a radio show on Nippon Broadcasting System after the 18th episode, which was broadcast in January 2024.

The collaboration was done to celebrate the 25th anime anniversary of One Piece and Nippon Broadcasting’s 70th anniversary. Since the 19th episode, Nippon broadcasts the 30-minute-long episode every Sunday night. The upcoming Episode 39 will have Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy’s voice actor), Akemi Okamura (Nami’s voice actor), and Mahito Ohba (Smoker.) They will talk about the ninth episode of the special edited version of One Piece’s Fish-Man Island Saga. The anime is broadcasting a remastered version of the arc during the hiatus. The new version not only includes better animation, but it has also cut down filler and unnecessary scenes.

H/T: Official One Piece Account on X