One Piece Surprises With Yamato vs. Ulti Fight

One Piece surprised fans with Yamato and Ulti’s big clash in the newest episode of the series! The anime has been getting ready for its monumental 1,000th episode milestone, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as the war on Onigashima is truly breaking out. With the Akazaya Nine officially making their move against Kaido with the previous episode, the island is about to erupt in chaos as both sides of the conflict realize what happened and make their move as well. One of the first clashes of this chaos was between Yamato and Ulti.

After chasing them for the past few episodes following Yamato’s saving of Luffy prior, Ulti has built up quite the heated beef with Yamato. Although she was initially tasked with chasing down Yamato per Kaido’s orders, it’s become a lot more personal. That’s what comes to light in their major clash in Episode 996 as not only do fans get to see another demonstration of just how tough Yamato is, but another demonstration of just how tough of a foe Ulti is ultimately going to be to actually defeat. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 996 of the series picks up right after the Akazaya Nine all stabbed Kaido in the chest, and in the aftermath everyone else is breaking out into chaos. Not only are Kaido’s forces starting their counterattack, but the hidden samurai have made themselves known and are beginning their attack in full as well. Although Luffy had been causing a ruckus through Kaido’s home base for the past few episodes, it’s here now that the official war between all of these forces is starting to begin.

This means we’ll be seeing a lot more of Yamato’s abilities in action, and unfortunately, it means the same for Ulti and the rest of the Tobi Roppo members as well. Although it seems like there have already been a ton of fights through the Onigashima section thus far, it’s really only the beginning. As the series gears up for Episode 1,000 and beyond, the Wano Country arc still has lots of surprises that fans can’t wait to see play out in future episodes. But what do you think?

How are you liking this clash between Yamato and Ulti? What would you want to see from Yamato as the war begins?