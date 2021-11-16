One Piece Debuts First-Look at Ace’s Manga Finale

Even though Ace died tragically in the battle of Marineford, the brother of Luffy has held sway over fans of One Piece throughout the years, and it seems that fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the current spin-off story, appropriately titled “Ace’s Story,” come to a close. Rather than One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda coming back to the series for this new tale, the creator of Dr. Stone, Boicihi, took the opportunity to stretch his artistic talents and lend his talents to the past world of the Grand Line.

Though Ace is gone from the world, his legacy has continued in the current storyline of the Wano Arc, which sees Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates finally reuniting after a two-year training session where each of the young swashbucklers took a chance to strengthen themselves for challenges ahead. In learning more about the past of the isolated nation, Luffy and his friends discovered that Ace had visited Wano Country himself, learning of the story of Kozuki Oden and hoping to accomplish his dreams. While Ace never freed the borders of the country, it seems that Luffy is looking to finish what his brother started.

Viz Media shared the look into the prequel manga:

“Washed up on the shores of a deserted island at the edge of the East Blue Sea, two men from different backgrounds unite in their shared thirst for adventure. One of them, Portgaz D. Ace, will follow in his infamous father’s footsteps as the fearless captain of a pirate crew. The other, Masked Deuce, becomes the reluctant first member of Ace’s Spade Pirates. Survival is not enough for these seafaring buccaneers, as together they seek treasure, excitement, and a route to the New World.”

What have you thought about the One Piece spin-off so far? Would you like to see Ace return to the Grand Line from beyond the grave once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.