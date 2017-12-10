‘One Piece’ Preview Teases A Brook Vs. Big Mom Showdown

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 817 of One Piece below!

The last we saw of Brook was in episode 815 where he was a bonafide rock star as he was stuck in Big Mom’s treasure room. But then suddenly came face to face with Big Mom.

The last two episodes took the focus away to develop other characters, but now we get to see the results of this confrontation as Big Mom barrels down on Brook.

The preview for episode 818 shows Brook facing off against Big Mom and her main weapons, Prometheus, a sun, Zeus, a storm cloud, and Napoleon, her hat. Teasing that “Hellfire burns his bones and lightning strikes his body,” Brook is stuck fighting against Big Mom all on his lonesome.

Fans have dubbed the next episode to be filler, but are satiated by the fact that Brook gets more time to shine in the series. With the preview promising that Brook uses “his uncompromising thoughts for Sanji motivate him to swing the blade of his soul at Big Mom,” fans are anxious to see how the fight turns out.

But after witnessing the extent of Big Mom’s abilities, it also poses a tricky situation for Brook. Coupling that with the fact that she towers over him, Brook is going to need all sorts of cunning in order to walk out of the fight unscathed. As Pedro fights outside, Luffy and Nami captured, Chopper and Carrot running through the mirror world, and Sanji discovering the true secret behind he and Pudding’s wedding, fans have been excited for each episode of the current “Whole Cake Island” arc.

Even if fans have labeled the upcoming episode as filler, it’s just another episode of a very entertaining arc.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.