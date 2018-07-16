‘One Piece’ Reveals One Ally’s Brutal Death

One Piece has no shortage of characters, but it isn’t easy to see one go. Death is unavoidable in shonen, and it seems Monkey D. Luffy was reminded of that this week thanks to a very fiery death.

Warning! Spoilers for One Piece and its 845th episode lie below!

Not long ago, the latest episode of One Piece went live, and it was a quick one. The release followed the Sanji Retrieval Team as they fled Big Mom through the Seducing Woods. With Nami in tow, the navigator forced King Baum to do her bidding like before, but the hulking tree did not get to finish his mission through.

The Straw Hats hitched a ride on King Baum to make it through the forest, but they were stopped short. Not only did Zeus appear to order the other tree homies around, but King Baum was confronted by Prometheus. Big Mom’s fiery companion was seen dropping from the sky, and he was none too happy King Baum betrayed Big Mom even if it was against his will.

With Prometheus’ fire getting closer, the Straw Hat crew was forced to jump from King Baum. Nami urged the tree to escape so he could reunite with his fiancee, but it was for nothing. The homie could not move away from the fire, leaving the Straw Hat crew to watch as King Baum was burned alive. The hulking tree was turned to ash by Prometheus. By the episode’s end, fans were shown the ashy remains of King Baum when Big Mom passed them on her pursuit of Luffy. So, for now, it looks like King Baum is one of the retrieval mission’s first casualties.

