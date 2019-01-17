‘One Piece’ Reveals Surprising Katakuri Twist

One Piece has given fans all sorts of twists over the years, and the show wasn’t going to stop on account of Big Mom. In fact, the yonko has threaded her big story arc with lots of reveals, and a brand-new one was just dropped by one of her most powerful children.

Charlotte Katakuri is here to set the record straight, and he will go real far to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with the Sweet Commander as he took on Monkey D. Luffy. The pair were battling as usual, but the arrival of Katakuri’s younger sister left the Straw Hat at a disadvantage. Flampe’s decision to interfere with the battle rubbed Katakuri the wrong way, and he made sure to teach the brat a lesson.

How so? Well, in all of his wisdom, Katakuri thought stabbing himself would get the message across.

The episode follows Katakuri as he confronts Flampe and her squad. The man is none too pleased to see the girl ganging up on Luffy, and he decides to even the score by impaling himself upon his trident. Pulling the rather bloody weapon out, Katakuri gets close to Flample and relays a message.

“When men are fighting, don’t patronize them,” he says.

“If you want to laugh at that silly [man], you’re gonna have to laugh at me too!”

To make things even clearer, Katakuri went the extra mile to make Flampe shut up. The Sweet Commander unraveled his scarf to bear his full face to his sister, giving her a close-up look at his stitched mouth. By revealing his biggest insecurity, Katakuri felt he made things up to Luffy, and it proved how seriously the towering fighter takes his pride. No one — not even his little sister — is going to make Katakuri look bad if he can help it.

Did you expect Katakuri to go this far to make his point? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.