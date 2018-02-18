‘One Piece’ Reveals Bege’s Big Plan

One Piece fans were just introduced to Capone “Gang” Bege on the anime, but along with an explanation of his background and how one of the eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation had made it to Big Mom’s side, it was also revealed that Bege is planning something big.

During Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, Bege plans to kill Big Mom herself.

As Chopper and the other Straw Hats communicate with Luffy and Sanji through a piece of mirror, Luffy tells them they need to crash Sanji’s wedding in order to save his family and bring him back to the crew. But Jinbe points out that there’s only eight of them and the Charlotte family greatly outnumbers them.

He suggests they reach out to another of the Worst Generation, Capone “Gang” Bege in order to help as he’s their acting bodyguard. Bege, as explained by Jinbe, earned his name and infamy from his previous life as a hitman before he ventured out into the sea. Big Mom had come to respect Bege due to his great defensive and offensive powers, and thus allowed him to join her family.

Bege is sticking close to Big Mom as her security in order to enact his plan to kill Big Mom when he guard is down. When Big Mom’s family attacks Sanji’s, his plan was to use the confusion to kill Big Mom herself and get off the island. This move would indeed raise Bege’s infamy and bounty should it be successful.

But because he has this plan, there’s a good chance he’d work with the Straw Hats and now Luffy and the others are betting it all on this trickster.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.