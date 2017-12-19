‘One Piece’ Just Gave Brook One Epic Filler Fight

The last time One Piece fans saw Brook, he was stuck in Big Mom’s treasure room as Big Mom herself towered over him. The preview for the latest episode teased a major confrontation between the two, and fans are delighted at the result.

Brook may have already proven himself to be a bonafide rock star against Big Mom’s crew, but he absolutely bone chilling against the Yonkou herself.

In episode 818, Brook had to fight against Big Mom and her main weapons, Prometheus, a sun, Zeus, a storm cloud, and Napoleon, her hat. Standing firm in his drive to obtain a copy of the Road Ponyglyph for his crew, Brook held his head high against the fearsome Yonkou who only remarked about how much she wanted him for her collection.

Brook was burned, electrocuted, and just overall overpowered by Big Mom’s strength. Even Brook’s Soul King attack, which he had used to clear out the treasure room in the first place thanks to its ability to remove their souls from their bodies, had no effect against Big Mom’s most powerful soul weapons.

While this fight definitely doesn’t look good for Brook, fans have celebrated the fact that this filler episode of the series (which last less than half a chapter in the manga) that Brook is getting time to shine against the foe. As Pedro fights outside, Luffy and Nami captured, Chopper and Carrot running through the mirror world, and Sanji discovering the true secret behind he and Pudding’s wedding, fans have been excited for each episode of the current “Whole Cake Island” arc.

Series creator Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.