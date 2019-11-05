One Piece Cosplay Terrifyingly Recreates Pedro IRL

It has been quite some time since One Piece met up with the Mink clan. The group made its debut some time ago before Big Mom’s Whole Cake Island arc went into high gear. At that time, fans met all sorts of characters like Carrot, and Pedro became a quick favorite with fans. Now, one cosplayer has decided to give their take on the Mink, and they did not hold back Pedro’s scary look.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as Vegacosplay-Saud got the whole One Piece fandom buzzing with a special post. They shared a photo of themselves done up as Pedro, and the cosplay wowed fans with its hyperrealistic look.

“A cosplay of one of my favourite one piece characters, PEDRO !! This was taken at home the first time I put the whole thing on, my aim was to reimagine what a real life PEDRO would look like , hope I did it justice,” the fan shared.

As you can see above, the cosplay is all sorts of realistic. In fact, Pedro looks like a horror baddie thanks to his sharp snarl. Sure, the Mink has some suave blond hair going for him, but his facial features are terrifying in person.

With his face scrunched up, Pedro looks like an actual leopard ready to strike. His snout his pulled back into a tight snarl which shows off all his teeth. There is a lit cigarette between his rows of fangs, but that doesn’t help soften the look. If anything, the tobacco adds to the horror, and fans are rightfully praising the cosplayer for all the work they put into this look.

According to the fan, a bit of elbow grease was needed to prepare this look. Describing their silicone skills as basic, the fan ordered a mask online and “modified some details and added the hair” with basic sewing. Now, One Piece fans are hoping to see this cosplay pop up at a convention near them. Or then again, maybe they’re hoping to avoid this eerily realistic take on Pedro!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.