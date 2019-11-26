One Piece Cosplayer Gets Flirty with Reiju Vinsmoke Look

One Piece cosplays are not hard to come by. There are thousands of fans willing to dress up as Monkey D. Luffy for a convention, and the same goes for the whole Straw Hat crew. These days, the anime fandom is expanding its reaches to other One Piece cosplays, and it seems one fan in particular decided to do a rather special Vinsmoke look for netizens.

Taking to Instagram, a user katee_stein put up a photo of their most recent cosplay. The fan decided to take out One Piece for a spin and give Reiju Vinsmoke a gorgeous cosplay that everyone can enjoy.

Just, don’t get the girl all worked up. One Piece fans know how dangerous Reiju is when she gets angry, and you do not want to get on the bad side of the Germa 66.

As you can see above, this Instagram shot shows off Reiju in an ornate outfit. The heroine is wearing a pink short wig with some familiar bangs. The outfit itself is themed around a flock of butterflies. It includes a purple vinyl crop top with a pattern across the chest. Some straps lead into the low-waist miniskirt with a slit at the thigh. The rest of the look comes together with jewelry, a shaw, and some high red pumps.

This look gives Reiju a very feminine look, and fans of One Piece are loving the cute cosplay. There’s not a single Germa soldier who’d speak against this version of Reiju but that means more work for Sanji. After all, he’s not said to be an overprotective brother for no reason!

What do you make of this Vinsmoke tribute?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.