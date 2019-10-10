One Piece Artist Stuns with Custom Luffy Nike Sneakers

One Piece fans are down to show off their fandom stripes when given the chance, and they’ll seize every opportunity to do so. For some, they spread the good word with old-fashion recommendations, but others do their own thing. After all, there are plenty who live their fandom with merchandise, and it seems one fan just made some truly epic custom sneakers which all those fans want.

Over on Reddit, the One Piece fandom got an update from the artist CoolSTO66. Earlier this month, the artist posted some custom Nike shoes he did for Roronoa Zoro, and he is back at it. This time, the artist did up a pair of Luffy sneakers, and they have got fans feeling pressed.

As you can see below, the sneakers use the same body style as the Zoro sneakers, but Luffy has a totally different color scheme. For its body, the artist went with a scheme of red-and-gold to match Luffy’s usual outfit. The gold panels seem to be textured much like his straw hat, and the little touch shows how much care CoolSTO66 put into the piece.

The laces are a simple black, but things get real creative with the Nike swoosh. The iconic logo has been replaced with Luffy’s stretched arm as he goes to throw a punch. The design is not quite as obvious as the Zoro sneakers’ logo, but it is on the mark for Luffy. Now, fans are plenty desperate to get their hands on some custom shoes like these, and they’re hoping their favorite characters get sneakers before too long.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.