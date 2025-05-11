One Piece Hiatus Is Painful for Fans Who Know What’s Coming Next

One Piece’s anime continues the Egghead Incident Arc as the chaos on the island escalates with the arrival of Marines. After the defeat of CP0, a hundred Marine ships led by Admiral Kizaru covered the island. Despite the decades of friendship between them, Kizaru is ordered to kill his old friend Vegapunk, who became Gorosei’s target after researching the Void Century. At first, Sentomaru, a Marine Officer, tries to stop Kizaru despite the difference in their power. Kizaru feels nostalgic about the time he first met Sentomaru when the latter was a child. After he easily wins the fight, the Admiral engages in another battle. To make matters worse, while Luffy vs. Kizaru, the most highly-anticipated fight of the arc, was ongoing, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn makes an unexpected appearance on the island.

The situation in Egghead continues to get worse as Bonney faces the greatest threat of them all. Although Sanji saved her from a Pacifista, he couldn’t stop her from charging towards Saturn, who had just revealed his demonic form. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Bonney lands a blow on Saturn while the villain doesn’t even flinch. However, as tension rises, One Piece’s anime goes on an unexpected hiatus. This week, the anime will broadcast a special recap episode, titled “Dr.Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Ballad of a Father and Daughter.” It will focus on Kuma and Bonney’s story so far before the major flashback.

One Piece Episode 1129 Will Commence a Major Flashback

One Piece has been setting up a Kuma backstory for over a decade now, and we will finally find out the reason he volunteered to become a Pacifista. A connection between Bonney and Kuma was already teased before the Final Saga and the Egghead Incident Arc confirmed they are father and daughter. After seeing that Kuma was rescued by the Revolutionary Army during the Reverie, Bonney travels to Egghead and almost drowns. The Straw Hat Pirates found and saved her before reaching the island together. Bonney confirms that she wants to meet Vegapunk, the scientist who converted her father into a human weapon.

After a series of events, Bonney learns about the paw-bubble that stored all of Kuma’s memories and witnesses the tragic life her father led. While the anime only showed a glimpse of it so far, Bonney knows the terrible truth and the people responsible for Kuma’s suffering. As Vegapunk expected, the truth is too much for her to bear, so much so that she rushed to attack Saturn despite the odds being against her. Episode 1128 also confirmed that she indeed knows everything about the past. Anime-only fans may be unaware, but Kuma’s backstory is considered one of the saddest in the entire story. It’s also a major turning point in the story, and will continue for a few episodes.