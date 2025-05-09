One Piece Shares New Look at Egghead’s Heartbreaking Flashback Arc

One Piece’s anime is currently in the first arc of its Final Saga, and the stakes are higher than ever. The Straw Hats and their allies are surrounded on the island by the Marines, including Admiral Kizaru and nine Vice Admirals. The fight against CP0 was simply a prologue, as the enemies who arrive later are much stronger and dangerous. As the battle against the Marines continues, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn makes an unexpected appearance on the island. Seeing that Kizaru hasn’t fulfilled his mission yet, Saturn believes it’s best for him to intervene. He plans to get the job done as soon as possible, even if it means he has to reveal his strange, demonic form to everyone.

Saturn uses a teleportation circle to arrive on the island as soon as possible. On the other hand, Bonney, who is fighting the Marines, is unable to counterattack when a Pacifista charges at her. We see a glimpse of Kuma through her memories, where he’s telling her something. The Pacifista’s attack could’ve caused her severe injuries, but luckily, Sanji saves her from the bind. While Episode 1129 has been delayed for a week, the anime’s return will finally focus on Bartholomew Kuma’s heartbreaking flashback.

One Piece’s Egghead Incident Arc Has Been Setting Up Kuma’s Flashback From the Beginning

The entire reason Bonney even came to the island was because she wanted to find Vegapunk, who turned her father into a Pacifista. Despite the risks involved, she even snuck into the Reverie without a single person helping her. Seeing Kuma being treated inhumanely by a Celestial Dragon broke her heart, and she swore to save him. Even after the Revolutionary Army brought him back to their headquarters, Kuma ran to Mariejois as if looking for someone. Despite being technically “dead” as a human after becoming a Pacifista, Kuma’s instinct forces him to climb all the way to the Red Line to look for someone (most likely Bonney).

When he couldn’t find what he was looking for, he again escaped Mariejois while leaving his comrades in the Revolutionary Army worried sick about his situation. The anime also confirmed Kuma is from a special bloodline, which will be revealed later on. It could also be the reason why he was specifically chosen as a model for the Pacifistas. Furthermore, Vegapunk has Kuma’s memories stored in a paw-bubble inside Labophase. Bonney witnesses his heartbreaking past, and we only see a glimpse of it where Kuma, as a child, is crying in an open field while wearing a yellow t-shirt with two orange blotch-like patterns on the right side.

In Episode 1128, when Saturn returns, Bonney again remembers glimpses of her past where she spends heartwarming moments with Kuma. Those glimpses are from her happiest days when she was young, before she lost her father and her home. Seeing Saturn again also reminds her of everything Kuma went through, confirming that Bonney already knows everything that happened in the past after seeing Kuma’s memories through the paw-bubble.