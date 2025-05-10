One Piece Cliffhanger Leaves Bonney in a Desperate Struggle

One Piece is in a precarious phase of its Egghead Incident Arc, as the Marines have surrounded the island, stopping Vegapunk and the Straw Hats from escaping. Things started to get serious when Kizaru jumped into the battle, but luckily, Luffy took charge of the situation. The fight between them was nothing like what happened two years ago because, this time, Luffy was able to get the upper hand. Not to mention that Kizaru is conflicted with the mission of killing his old friend. While Luffy and the Straw Hats had the situation under control, Saturn’s unexpected appearance caused more chaos than ever.

As one of the Five Elders, he is officially a part of the highest authority of the World Government. However, only a small fraction of people know about Imu, the real ruler of the world. Saturn was introduced much earlier in the show, but this is the first time he has shown his true powers. Saturn likely has a Zoan-type devil fruit since he’s able to transform into a giant, spider-like creature that looks extremely demonic. The first to challenge the monster isn’t the Straw Hats but Bonney, who remembers what happened with her father and attacks the villain. However, things just got worse for her than they already were.

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Bonney Faces a Major Threat from Saturn

Bonney came to Egghead in hopes of locating Vegapunk and finding answers about the reason her father became a Pacifista. Despite everyone telling her that Kuma volunteered to undergo such an experiment, Bonney refuses to listen since she knows her father wouldn’t leave her alone willingly. Vegapunk stored Kuma’s memories in a highly secure room within his laboratory, specifically in a paw bubble with the help of the latter’s devil fruit. Despite Vegapunk’s hesitation, Bonney insists on finding out about the past. While we only saw a glimpse of Kuma’s memories through Boneny before, Episode 1128 confirms that she knows everything that happened to him.

She also knows that Saturn had a major role to play in her father’s suffering. As soon as she sees him, she remembers all those horrible scenarios from the past, along with the happy times she shared with her father. Without thinking twice, Bonney rushes to attack Saturn and even injures him. However, while the villain is bleeding, he shows no sign of weakness. In fact, Saturn being in such a high position means he will be just as powerful. His gigantic size isn’t just for show, but it also packs quite a punch.

The series will soon reveal the true extent of his abilities. Although Bonney is a capable fighter, straight-up challenging a monster like Saturn is a risky move. One Piece Episode 1129 is delayed for a week, and the anime’s return will finally focus on Kuma’s flashback. We will finally find out what Bonney saw inside the paw bubble that completely broke her heart and forced her to make such a reckless move against Saturn.