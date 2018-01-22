‘One Piece’ Preview Sees The Straw Hats Stage A Rescue

One Piece fans have been really enjoying the anime’s take on the Whole Cake Island arc, and now they’re excited to see the anime take on one of the funniest and most tense moments of the arc so far.

Episode 823 will follow Chopper, Carrot, Nami, and Jimbe’s rescue of Brook from Big Mom’s sleeping clutches, but the task immediately proves itself to be tougher than they’d realize.

As Chopper and Carrot have been manipulating Brulee’s power to travel through the mirror world, they eventually stumble on the mirror in Big Mom’s bedroom. As shown in the last episode, Big Mom has been gripping hard on Brook ever since she defeated him in battle and added him to her collection.

Chopper thinks they’ll be able to free Brook from her clutches since she’s asleep, but that quickly appears to not be the case. Her Prometheus and Zeus are completely aware of their presence and strike fiercely at anything that moves in her room at night.

As seen in the preview, the devise a way to slip Brook out of her clutches by replacing him with a fake Brook. But doing so is not necessarily so easy given her traps and massive power. So in order to save Brook, Chopper and the rest of the Straw Hats are going to need all of their wits to survive.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the "Whole Cake Island" arc