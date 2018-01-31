‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Luffy and Sanji’s Angsty Reunion

The Whole Cake Island arc has been a favorite for One Piece fans throughout its run in the anime, but its been stressful because Sanji and the rest of the Straw Hats have been put through an emotional ringer.

But after being separated for so long, Luffy and Sanji are finally going to reunite. It’s sure to be as heartbreaking as fans expect.

The preview for episode 824 of the anime sees Luffy and Sanji struggling to return to the point where Luffy said he’d wait for Sanji until he returned. It’s been an especially hard road for Luffy because he’s had to tear through multiple floors of Big Mom’s castle even after being saved from imprisonment by Jinbe.

Sanji finally made his decision to return to the Straw Hats two episodes ago, after hearing that his upcoming marriage to Pudding is a complete farce. Although he learned the real reason behind his arranged marriage, he hesitated to fully leave Big Mom’s castle because of their plans to assassinate his family. But thanks to his sister Reiju giving him an inspiring speech, Sanji’s gladly going back to Luffy and carrying a basket full of all of their favorite goodies.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.