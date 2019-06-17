One Piece May Have Just Revealed Its Main Villain

One Piece knows what it takes to make a good villain. From Blackbeard to Akainu, there are lots of baddies running around the Grand Line, but fans have wondered if a central antagonist will ever be revealed. And thanks to a recent episode, the anime fandom thinks One Piece has introduced its greatest threat yet.

Recently, the show hit up fans with a new episode, and it was there One Piece met a strange figure. Episode 889 brought the Reverie arc to an end, and it saw a character dressed in a long robe and even longer hat show up deep underneath Mary Geoise.

With all the world leaders gathered at the Reverie, a secret meeting went down far underground. It was there the Five Elders sat before the Empty Throne, a seat said to be reserved for the world’s definitive leader. It was there this new cloaked figure sat down, and fans were told their name is Im.

Sitting before five of the world’s most powerful men, Im was said to be the leader of them all and then some. It would seem this new character not only leads the Five Elders but all of the Celestial Dragons, Marines, and more. It also seems like Im has a particular interest in Monkey D. Luffy as well as Blackbeard, so fans are curious to see how Im will interact with this pirates as the series unfolds.

While little is known about Im, fans cannot help but wonder if this all-powerful ruler is pulling all the strings behind the scenes. One Piece saw the Elders ask Im about a light that needs to be removed from history, so it appears as if Im isn’t as peaceful as they appear. And it makes sense Luffy would already be on the mysterious ruler’s radar given his recent antics with Big Mom…!

So, what do you make of this new character’s introduction? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.